Border closure right decision

THE EDITOR: The Government must congratulated for its proactive and decisive decision to “close our borders” to people from mainland China.

In the face of a typically lethargic and vacillatory World Health Organization response, TT exercised its sovereign right to take action to protect our citizens from the coronavirus pandemic. The old adage that prevention being better than cure cannot be more applicable in this grave scenario.

WHO is also well advised to use its research from the 2003 SARS outbreak – and also this new virus – to direct the Chinese authorities to scrutinise what some of their citizens are consuming.

This is how WHO will mitigate health risks like these that eventually threaten the entire world.

FAZIR KHAN

via e-mail