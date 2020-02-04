Barrackpore murder victim named
A man whose body was found at Cunjal Road, Barrackpore, has been identified as Deoraj Persad, 55.
A farmer found the body, with stab wounds to the chest, last Thursday at Cocoa Land .
Police said Persad, who is believed to have been homeless, was last seen alive before Christmas.
Police said no one had since filed a missing person report or enquired about Persad.
WPC Francois is continuing investigations as no arrests have been made.
Comments on "Barrackpore murder victim named"