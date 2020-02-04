A fine effort byWest Indies Under-19

West Indies batsman Nyeem Young hits the ball towards the boundary, as Jordan Cox, of England, looks on during the ICC U19 World Cup Group B match at De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, South Africa,on January 20. - CWI Media

THE West Indies (WI) under-19 team has lots to gain and nothing to lose from their 2020 jaunt in the World Cup (WC). Although they did not qualify for the semi-final, they can still hold their heads up high with the performance they gave in the preliminary round and in the quarter-final that they lost.

This year’s WC was held in South Africa and for the bunch of youths participating it would be an experience of a lifetime. These youth tournaments, for nations which belong to the International Cricket Council (ICC), are planned for the development of the countries’ youths and the all-round intelligence gathering of these young players, to help them improve and determine the significance of engaging in a game of skill and strategy which can only progress and grow by nurturing the young ones in their formative years, to cultivate an attitude which will help to inform their understanding of this great sport. And that’s why most sports have youth competitions.

The WI youngsters did themselves proud although in their hearts they would be terribly disappointed in the outcome of their challenge. However, at this tender age, playing in a contest against other established and highly rated cricket states is a fantastic experience, not only in the art of cricket itself, but also in the camaraderie of all participants, packed tightly together in the same nervous basket as one another. The perceptive skill of one’s opponent will emanate from the empathy gained in the level of tolerance grasped in mental combat. Deep friendships over the span of a cricket career can be obtained in the harsh glare of fierce struggle on the playing field.

The under-19 representatives of WI cricket would have made mistakes and why not? Even the most experienced cricketers make mistakes. The lesson is in understanding this and learning from it. The knowledge gained would never be lost.

In the first game against Australia, they were in a state of batting collapse when Nyeem Young, the Barbadian, with strength of purpose and bubbling confidence, carried his team over the line, stitching together an innings of 61 while encouraging his batting partner, Matthew Forde, to stay with him long enough to claim the all-important victory. Their maturity was quite noticeable. The Aussies were one of the pre-tournament favourites and to get the jump on them as the curtain went up, was a brilliant effort. This episode revealed a vital component of the game of cricket and that is : for the cricketer always to keep his head, never say die, and always have the self-belief that one can win. That’s when the clash for mental supremacy takes place. Young, the deserving Man-of-the-Match (M-O-M).

Then the lads from England. A team always well prepared, a country where no expense is spared in organising their cricketers for battle and giving the best facilities to their blossoming youth. Bear in mind that India, England and Australia are the wealthiest cricket countries in the world and can afford the best for their young ones.

Young again took charge. WI, batting first, were 138 for 5 when he joined Kevlon Anderson. They had a partnership of 101, making the English boys wilt. Anderson (86 n.o.) had a magnificent knock while Young made 66. A total of 267 for 7 in 50 overs. England then, after a cautious start of 120 for 2 could only muster 184/9 in 42.3 overs when rain stopped play. Young got 5 for 45 in 10 while left-hand spinner Ashmead Nedd, picked up 2 for 35 in 10. Jayden Seales also bowled brilliantly, his 10 overs costing 21 runs; vital bowling though not removing any batsmen. Of course, the inspired Barbadian Young, was the deserving M-O-M again.

Kimani Melius, the skipper, lost focus in the quarter-final when the pressure was on and concentrated on keeping his players calm. However, there were too many group discussions with too many advisers talking to bowlers and focus was lost. The inexperience of Melius told at this point when, instead of re-introducing Seales and/or off-spinner Matthew Patrick, he went with Young and Forde, because of their past successes. Except, the opposing tailenders of New Zealand, with 8 wickets down, threw caution to the wind and blasted away to victory.

The WI lads would have learnt a lot. A very good outing!