UNC EYES FARIS’ SEAT

Political leader of the UNC Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, presents two candidates for the upcoming general election during a political meeting at the Couva Multi-Purpose Hall on Sunday. Sean Sobers, left, will contest San Fernando West and Kenya Charles will contest St Ann’s East. - Marvin Hamilton

UNC Senator Sean Sobers will contest the PNM stronghold seat of San Fernando West against Attorney General, Faris Al-Rawi, at the 2020 general elections.

This revelation was made by Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, during her address to hundreds of UNC loyalists at the party’s National Congress Meeting at Couva South Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Having snatched three seats – Less Efforts West/La Romaine, Marabella East and Marabella West/Vistabella – from the PNM at the December 2019 local government elections, Persad-Bissessar believes Sobers is the man to make further inroads into this electoral district. In 2016, all nine electoral districts in the San Fernando City Corporation were won by the PNM.

During his short speech to supporters, the Presentation College San Fernando graduate expressed gratitude on his selection and was ready to get to work.

“I thank God for this opportunity to stand before you today as the candidate for San Fernando West. I will put God in front and walk behind. By God’s grace, I will help the people of this district and San Fernando West proud. I will bring this constituency home to the UNC,” he said.

Sobers stated after completing his tertiary studies in England, he returned to TT to make the nation a better place. He admitted visiting multiple political parties but “felt most comfortable with the UNC’s plan and vision.”

Additionally, chairman of the UNC’s national women’s arm, Kenya Charles, was also unveiled as the candidate to contest St Ann’s East, up against PNM’s Dr Nyan Dolly. Charles, who grew up in Maracas Valley, St Joseph, shared similar sentiments and plans to hit the ground running.

“I assure you I will work tirelessly to get things working again. The time is now. The last four years have been failure and destruction (under PNM). St Ann’s East is no longer a safe seat. Now is the time for us to look at how we would work to get TT working again. I have a passion for youth development and am ready to rise with the rising sun,” she said.

Additionally, the Opposition Leader also declared nominations open for all contesting seats heading into this year’s pending general election. Those who present themselves to for positions go before a screening committee before a final selection is made. The deadline for nominations is February 28.

“Remember, many are called and few are chosen. Put your nominations in and we’ll screen and take a decision. In the mix of candidates, we will put experienced persons to work with the newcomers ensuring diversity. However, we are not taking any UNC rejects or PNM rejects. We are giving these positions to loyal, dedicated and hard working, loyal servants of the party,” said Persad-Bissessar.

The mantra made clear by all speakers of the UNC platform on Sunday was, “Rowley must go!”

Such was the battle cry sounded by the Opposition Leader, deputy political leader Jearlean John and senator Wade mark during their oral contributions to the UNC faithful. The UNC political leader also took Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to task; by raising several questions on his government’s decision-making process towards some of the country’s most pressing issues.

Crime, education, taxes, corruption and health care were among an array of topics targeted, according to Persad-Bissessar, where the PNM has failed. She also outlined a series of plans which her party intends to place great emphasis on if they are elected in to government later this year.

The member of parliament for Siparia also hinted the party’s official website www.uncplan2020.com was mere days away from being launched to ensure longstanding and new supporters alike could keep abreast of the party’s latest developments moving forward into the election year.

She also credited the many people who did the ground-work prior to last year’s local government elections which saw the UNC gain ground in several corporations throughout Trinidad such as Sangre Grande and San Fernando.