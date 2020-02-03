TT creates World Interhash history

The World Interhash trophy designed by TT dentist Dr Mike McGee. -

WINNING the bid to host the World Interhash here in Trinidad in April 2020 was the first of many "firsts" created by the TT team who went to Fiji in 2018.

This year's World Interhash will be: the first to be hosted in the Americas and also the first time it was won by a first time bidder. It was the second time a female-led team had won the bid; the largest voter turn out ever; the largest winning margin – beating hashing powerhouses India, New Zealand, Dubai and Malaysia.

Determined to raise the bar and leave a lasting legacy of firsts, Plan It Productions, the official event planners and their Interhash team will be presenting another "first" to the hashing world by awarding the first World Interhash trophy. Designer and brainchild of the trophy, Dr Mike McGee, a retired dentist, Carib rugby player and hasher, approached the committee and was given full support to create the one of a kind piece.

Forged in Scotland, the trophy is a replica of two running shoes made of bronze and mounted on cedar here in Trinidad by Arnold Jacob, of Picton Road, Laventille. It would be presented to the winners of the 2022 bid, at the closing ceremony on April 26, at St Mary’s Ground, to be passed on to future winners.

“ We were thrilled when Mike approached us with the idea and told him to run with it. His idea behind the trophy was that it would mark this historic occasion and leave a legacy that would be forever associated with the winners of the World Interhash, as it travels the globe in the future. Mike strategically placed Trinidad on the tag of one shoe and Tobago on the other tag in bronze, so that the names will live on forever. It was a great idea. What we have here is a thing of beauty, that would come as a surprise and I’m sure would be appreciated by hashers around the world." Said Niki Borde, event manager for Plan It Productions

“ We are lucky to have talent like Mike here in Trinidad. Last year, Mike created a collage of Doddie Weir, for the My Name is Doddie Foundation, which raises funds for research into the causes of Motor Neuron Disease and makes grants to sufferers of MND to enable them to live as fulfilled lives as possible. Mikes collage of Doddie was made from hundreds of postage stamps and was sold for 10,000 pounds. So having Mike create this trophy is quite a treasure.” Ms Borde continued.

Who would take home this beauty? The list of previous winners stretches across the world, making this event truly an international one with Trinidad proudly sitting in 22nd place. Hong Kong holds pride of place hosting the first ever in 1978, followed by Kula Lumpur, Jakarta-Indonesia, Sydney, Pattaya, Thailand, Bali, Manila, Phuket, Rotorua- New Zealand, Limaassol-Cyprus, Kuala Lumpur again in 1998, Tasmania- Australia, Goa- India, Cardiff in 2004, Chiang Mai, Thailand, Kuching Malaysia, Jogjakarta Indonesia, Hainan China, Bali, Fiji and Trinidad this year in 2020.

January 31 was the last day to submit the bids to host the World Interhash 2022 event, with bid powerhouses New Zealand and India giving it another try after losing out to Trinidad in 2018. Determined to take the coveted prize home both destinations have lifted their game and would be putting on their presentations on April 24, at the opening ceremony of the event at St Mary’s Ground. Rumours of Turkey, Nigeria, Kenya, Fiji and others circulated but none of those destinations took on the daunting responsibility of hosting over 82 countries.