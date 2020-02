South fete lovers get fix at Prestige X fete

A DRINK: This gorgeous White Oak brand ambassador flashes a winning smile at the W.O drinks stand. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER - CHEQUANA WHEELER

South Trinidad was ably supported on the weekend fete scene as they flocked to the grounds of Presentation College in San Fernando for the Prestige X all-inclusive fete held on Sunday. Newsday's South Bureau photographer CHEQUANA WHEELER attended the fete and brought back these images.