Skinny Banton, Blaxx in Groovy
The fight was fierce but only 11 artistes in both the Power and Groovy categories made it through to the Play Whe International Soca Monarch final. These artistes will come up against defending champions Hollice “Mr Killa” Mapp and Marvin “Swappi” Davis. The finals will be held on Carnival Friday (February 21).
The finalists were announced on Monday after Sunday’s semi-final at the Arima Velodrome, Arima.
In the groovy category, Grenadian Skinny Banton is among the 11 who will vie for the $500,000 prize. Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, Asten Isaac and Jerome “Rome” Precilla are also among the finalists.
In the power category, Neil “Iwer” George, Olatunji Yearwood and Devon “Prophet Benjamin” Samuel will face off for the coveted title and the $1 million prize.
A release on Monday from the organisers, Caribbean Prestige Foundation, said there were 62 competitors – 32 in the groovy category and 30 in the power category.
It added that a fan fave has been introduced this year. It said one artiste who took part in the semi-finals but did not place can be voted into the finals. Five artistes will be selected for the Fan Fave category
and their names released later on Instagram.
“Fans can simply visit our IG page intlsocamonarch and like the artiste of their choice. The artiste with the most likes will move on to the finals of the competition. Voting in the Fan Fave category will end on February 4 at 11.59 pm,” the release said.
The finalists are:
POWER
Neil “Iwer” George
Kellon and Kelson Ogiste
Devon “Lyrikal “Martin
Mical “Mical Teja” Williams
Olatunji Yearwood
Akeem “Preedy” Chance
Shertz “Problem Child” James
Devon “Prophet Benjamin” Samuel
Jerome “Rome” Precilla
Stephenson “Shal Marshall” Marshall
Akel “Trinidad Ghost” Mc Lean
GROOVY
Asten Isaac
Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart
Jesse “College Boy Jesse” Stewart
Andre “Ding Dong” Houlder
Isaiah “Isaiah” Mc Hee
Kerry John
Osvald “Leadpipe” Reid
Akeem “Preedy” Chance
Allister “Rayzor” Mc Quilkin
Jerome “Rome” Precilla
Shirlan “Skinny Banton” George
