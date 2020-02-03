Skinny Banton, Blaxx in Groovy

Blazing up the stage was Shal Marshall with Bun Up. - AYANNA KINSALE

The fight was fierce but only 11 artistes in both the Power and Groovy categories made it through to the Play Whe International Soca Monarch final. These artistes will come up against defending champions Hollice “Mr Killa” Mapp and Marvin “Swappi” Davis. The finals will be held on Carnival Friday (February 21).

The finalists were announced on Monday after Sunday’s semi-final at the Arima Velodrome, Arima.

In the groovy category, Grenadian Skinny Banton is among the 11 who will vie for the $500,000 prize. Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, Asten Isaac and Jerome “Rome” Precilla are also among the finalists.

In the power category, Neil “Iwer” George, Olatunji Yearwood and Devon “Prophet Benjamin” Samuel will face off for the coveted title and the $1 million prize.

A release on Monday from the organisers, Caribbean Prestige Foundation, said there were 62 competitors – 32 in the groovy category and 30 in the power category.

It added that a fan fave has been introduced this year. It said one artiste who took part in the semi-finals but did not place can be voted into the finals. Five artistes will be selected for the Fan Fave category

and their names released later on Instagram.

“Fans can simply visit our IG page intlsocamonarch and like the artiste of their choice. The artiste with the most likes will move on to the finals of the competition. Voting in the Fan Fave category will end on February 4 at 11.59 pm,” the release said.

The finalists are:

POWER

Neil “Iwer” George

Kellon and Kelson Ogiste

Devon “Lyrikal “Martin

Mical “Mical Teja” Williams

Olatunji Yearwood

Akeem “Preedy” Chance

Shertz “Problem Child” James

Devon “Prophet Benjamin” Samuel

Jerome “Rome” Precilla

Stephenson “Shal Marshall” Marshall

Akel “Trinidad Ghost” Mc Lean

GROOVY

Asten Isaac

Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart

Jesse “College Boy Jesse” Stewart

Andre “Ding Dong” Houlder

Isaiah “Isaiah” Mc Hee

Kerry John

Osvald “Leadpipe” Reid

Akeem “Preedy” Chance

Allister “Rayzor” Mc Quilkin

Jerome “Rome” Precilla

Shirlan “Skinny Banton” George