Pt Fortin East in waiting

This photo sent to Newsday by the PTA of the Point Fortin East Secondary School claims to show school’s current state of disrepair.

THERE is no official word about when classes will resume at Pt Fortin East Secondary School. On January 20, members of the parent teachers association (PTA) staged another protest outside the school’s compound over several infrastructural repairs to be done at the school.

After the roll call, classes were called off for the rest of the day. The PTA had staged protests previously to express their concerns about conditions at the school. On Friday, Minister of State in the Education Ministry Dr Lovell Francis said, “The work is continuing apace.”

He said, “We expect that the critical works will be complete in short order so school can restart.”

Francis visited the school twice within the last two weeks to check on repair works there. Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) officials also visited the school during the same period.

Francis previously said, “We have started making the repairs which can be completed within a week.” He added, “So we are working along with OSHA to have the prohibition notices lifted as quickly as possible.”

TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas said there were three prohibition notices issued by OSHA regarding some buildings on the compound.

Francis said the ministry was also working with the Works and Transport Ministry regarding the “structural integrity of buildings” on the compound.

On Friday, De Freitas said the union had not been advised by its representatives at the school about the notices being lifted. She said TTUTA is aware of ongoing work at the school, including remedial electrical work. De Freitas also said there had been no word about temporary accommodations for Form 5 and 6 students who will be sitting examinations soon.

She reiterated that TTUTA had suggested the use of a building formerly occupied by the National Energy Skills Centre as one of two possible venues to house these students and their teachers. “That does not appear to have been considered,” De Freitas said.

She said it appears as if efforts are being made to have the Form 5 and 6 students resume classes at the school by Monday. De Freitas added TTUTA was awaiting word from its representatives as to when the prohibition notices at the school will be lifted.