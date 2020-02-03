National Geographic film captures Tobago's magic

The scenic Pigeon Point is a major attraction for tourists. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS - JEFF K MAYERS

SHAUN BIGGART-HUTCHINSON

Tobago's magic is captured spectacularly in a three minutes and 10-second film featured on National Geographic.

The video is a result of a collaboration with the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) and is featured in the latest edition of world renowned National Geographic magazine. It showcases eloquently the countless aspects of Tobago’s unique and jaw-dropping environmental attraction and boldly declares, "There is no comparison to beauty."

Introduced with a quartet of concise but engaging reports the National Geographic writer directs readers to what she describes as the seven most beautiful places in Tobago including Argyle Waterfalls, Flagstaff Hill and Englishman’s Bay. A compulsory expedition through the hiking trails of the world’s oldest protected rainforest to get up close and personal with the hundreds of species of birds and other wildlife must also be on the to-do list of visitors; and as well as lazing on the many beaches highlighted we’re also reminded of watersports and bioluminescence trips to No Man’s Land. Focusing on the island’s recent and longtime cookery influences and the culinary skills which typify dirt oven baking and the many variations of dasheen also entice the traveller tempted by food as part of the rest and relaxation package.

The magazine’s web edition also showcases an impressive promotional film titled Tobago: Full of Life, documenting the island’s many charms and beauty. Narrated by local voices the atmospheric documentary shares panoramic views of both the Caribbean and Atlantic coasts and beaches, together with aerial shots of familiar landmarks and depictions of Tobagonian life.

Viewers are given a snippet of the beauty and lush scenery of the rainforest, reefs, aquatic life and village festivals.

Talking about the collaboration with the National Geographic Magazine as part of the Tobago Beyond marketing campaign TTAL CEO Louis Lewis said the partnership will open tourism doors for the island.

“National Geographic are known as a travel magazine [which] has a close association with eco-adventurers, and people trust their content. The TTAL wanted to pursue an alliance with them to put us in the mainstream [and] where the crème de la crème [of tourists and world travellers] would be attracted to Tobago as environmentally beautiful and where our people are living in harmony with nature – those aspects are what attracts visitors,” he said.

Believing this type of joint work to be beneficial, Louis lauded the efficacy of the TTAL promotional campaign which he announced had achieved thousands of views since initial publication in early January.

“We wanted to ensure that we are attractive and engaging for clientele that appreciate the product that is Tobago. We are creating a viral promotion and the content is published on a site of trusted authenticity. It is for us to convert these views into a motivation to travel here, and that also results in increases in arrivals.”

Acknowledging the competitive Caribbean tourism market, Lewis said progress could be seen with the 20 per cent increase in tourist arrivals in the first month of this year.

As to the coming months, he said TTAL will maintain a robust approach. “Continuing to be strategic and innovative and to work more closely with hotel and property owners so positive impressions from this type of publicity can be converted into new and innovative sales.”

The link to the National Geographic film is https://www.nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel/2019/12/tobago-full-life.