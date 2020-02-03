NAAAs, dicus thrower in talks over injury lawsuit

Quincy Wilson. - ALLAN V CRANE

THE TT National Association of Athletics (NAAA) is having discussions with national discus thrower Quincy Wilson in an attempt to resolve the dispute between them.

Wilson, 28, has sued the association after he was injured at one of its competitions.

When the hearing of his lawsuit came up before Justice Nadia Kangaloo at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, on Monday, she was told by Wilson’s attorney, Matthew Gayle, that the parties were in the preliminary stages of discussions on liability and quantum.

The NAAA’s attorney, Tyrone Marcus, also informed the judge that it was the “type of matter that can be resolved.”

After setting timelines for the filing of relevant documents, Kangaloo adjourned the matter to May 22.

Wilson competed in the National Open Senior Championships’ men’s discus throw at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on July 28, 2019.

He won, but slipped and fell on his fifth throw.

In his lawsuit, he claimed the association used the “wrong substance” on the discus circle. He said it failed to ensure it was of a “requisite standard of safety.”

The association had proposed mediation instead of litigation.

Wilson is also represented by attorneys Jason Jones and Kerrina Samdeo, Crystal Paul, and Dr Emir Crowne.

Also appearing for the NAAA is attorney Renuka Ramdass.