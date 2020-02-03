Lawyer, businessman, US citizen among seven held for drunk driving

Seven men were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Port of Spain early on Sunday morning.

Police said road excercises conducted by Snr Supt Ramdeen, Supt Simon and Supt Rampath led to the arrest of the men whose blood-alcohol levels were well above the legal limit.

Among the men were an attorney, the director of a popular appliance store, a US citizen and a technologist for a television station.

They are expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday to face the charges.