Journalism at the edge

THERE HAVE been some robust reactions to Newsday’s reporting on the murder-suicide case of Roger and Naiee Singh.

In one story, a relative of Roger Singh called on the public not to judge him, explaining that his personal circumstances pushed him to “the edge.”

The relative of Naiee’s killer said, “When you push people over the edge, this is what happens.”

When Newsday reached out to relatives of the murdered woman for comment, they chose, at that time, not to respond.

Christa Prevatt, Naiee Singh’s best friend, repudiated that perspective in subsequent reporting in this paper, vowing to speak for her deceased friend.

“She was the victim,” Prevatt said. “She will not be silenced.”

The issues raised by our reporting and the discussion it occasioned cut to the heart of the role of journalism in civil society, part of which is the responsibility to hear all sides of the story and to report fairly and clearly on the news and its background.

Our story with Roger Singh's relatives giving their understanding of the tragic killing was straight reporting and offered no room for opinion.

This newspaper does not endorse excuses for murder, whether the act is coldly premeditated or a crime of passion.

There is no excuse for deliberately breaching a protection order and intruding on the space of an individual after repeated requests not to do so.

That such an affront should end in murder is heinous.

Issues of domestic violence are necessarily intimate and deeply personal, and our challenge as a society is to engage with the reality of its presence with far more directness than has been brought to bear previously.

So difficult are these matters that for decades, the police would simply ignore them until far too late, often not even logging incidents in the station diary.

It would not be until 2008 that a Victim Support Unit would be established in the Police Service.

A Gender-Based Violence Unit was created last month.

In cross-examining our reporting, we encourage our readers to consider whether it would be better to be unaware of difficult attitudes and perspectives that are relevant to our troubling national profile of domestic violence and personal assault.

Our editorial team will continue to review and consider the impact of our reporting and its role in shaping understanding in a modern society, but our key role is to identify the news, report it accurately, and in opinion spaces like this one, to analyse it.

To ignore unpalatable news is to impose unrealistic filters on our society and our readers deserve truth, even when it is unpleasant.

The institutional job of journalists is to serve the public’s right to know. The choice to not know is both individual and personal.