Fun times at Fete with the Saints
Ayanna Kinsale
3 Hrs Ago
Port of Spain Mayor fully approved of the Fete with the Saints all-inclusive. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
Hundreds of fete lovers were on hand on Saturday for the St Mary's College (CIC) annual all-inclusive fete commonly known as the Fete with the Saints, at the college grounds in St Clair. Newsday photographer AYANNA KINSALE covered the show and brought back these images.
ONE LOVE: Machel Montano, left, and Neil "Iwer" George show unity on stage at the Fete with the Saints. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
SOCA POLICE: Was Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on duty or off-duty at the Fete with the Saints? PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
They had a ball at the Fete with the Saints all-inclusive. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
Patrice Roberts does what she does best on stage at the Fete with the Saints all-inclusive. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - AYANNA KINSALE
JAMMING TIME: Patrons free themselves at the CIC all-inclusive commonly referred to as the Fete with the Saints on Saturday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
STAGE GONE BAD: Kees Dieffenthaller, left, and Neil "Iwer" George sing their road march contender Stage Gone Bad at the Fete with the Saints. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
Fete lovers have themselves a ball at the annual Fete with the Saints all-inclusive on Saturday at St Mary's College grouns in St Clair. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
