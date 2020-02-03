Edwards wants debate for San Fernando West

Political leader of the Progressive Party Nikoli Edwards

POLITICAL leader of the Progressive Party Nikoli Edwards, who will be contesting the San Fernando West seat in the general election, has challenged the UNC's candidate and the incumbent MP, Faris Al-Rawi, to a debate.

Edwards said so in a media release in which he addressed the UNC's announcement this weekend that Senator Sean Sobers would be contesting the seat.

"Despite the UNC finally answering the call for younger blood to represent the people of San Fernando West, the fact is that the UNC itself continues to not be the answer," Edwards said.

He added that Al-Rawi, who is also the Attorney General, has not yet said whether he will return as the PNM’s choice.

He recalled on December 15 at the Progressive Party’s first general meeting he announced his own candidacy for San Fernando West.

"This has been met with great fanfare and the team is in the final stages of establishing our constituency office."

He continued: "It goes without saying that the UNC is not the answer just as MP Al-Rawi and the PNM have proven that they do not have what it requires to move our city to where it has the potential to be. What is in fact required is leadership that is present and attentive. The UNC and PNM, which have both exchanged responsibility for representing the constituents of the marginal seat, having fallen out of favour with the people."

On the debate, on the needs of the people of San Fernando West, he said,"Our teams can work together to set a date for after the Carnival season. If we are to move our politics to a place where we can be proud then these features are necessary for a maturing and a policy and platform based approach to organising our people’s business."

Edwards said he looks forward to a campaign that is clean and people-centred and reflects a departure from the status quo.

The Progressive Party was launched in June last year.

Edwards is a former independent senator, activist and founder of the TT Youth Convention. At the launch he said the party will contest all seats in this year's general election.