Doctors to meet on coronavirus

As the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) continues to spread around the globe, the TT Medical Association intends to host a clinical symposium for its members and other medical personnel on February 16. In a media statement, its public relations officer Dr Muhammad IO Rahman noted that the 2019-20 flu vaccine will not prevent 2019-nCoV infection.

He urged the population to practise routine preventative precautions such as handwashing and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze. The TTMAsaid the virus, which is an acute respiratory illness, belongs to the family of coronaviruses, which include the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) of 2002-3 and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) of 2012. The association said early symptoms include fever, cough, muscle pains, fatigue, sputum production and headache, which are also the most common symptoms of many common viral illnesses.

However, the TTMA said with coronavirus, serious common complications occur after the first week of illness and are related to the respiratory system (breathing problems), with the majority of patients showing evidence of pneumonia on imaging (like X-ray or CT scans). While the mortality (death rate) amongst those infected was most recently estimated by the World Health Organisation at four per cent, the TTMA said this appears significantly less than during the SARS outbreak (9.6 per cent mortality) or the MERS outbreak (34 per cent). It warned, “Those persons most at risk of severe illness with 2019-nCoV infection and most viral illnesses include the very young, the very old, those with pre-existing medical problems such as heart disease, chronic lung diseases like asthma or COPD (chronic bronchitis and emphysema), liver cirrhosis, chronic kidney diseases or those who are pregnant, on immune suppressing medications or immunocompromised.”

The TTMA said symptoms which may require medical attention include difficulty in breathing (other than nasal congestion), confusion, (particularly in the elderly), listlessness (particularly in children), bleeding or dehydration from inability to get adequate nutrition. “If you or anyone you know develops any of these symptoms during the course of any viral illness, particularly if any of the conditions mentioned above are present, seek medical assistance immediately."

It said people with chronic lung illnesses particularly should ensure to take their prescribed drugs.

The association said treatment is mostly supportive and may require intensive-care interventions in up to a third of patients, as no specific treatment is yet known, although the majority are likely to have a “mild to moderate illness with full recovery.”It also pointed out, “As we approach the Carnival season, with the usual influx of visitors to our shores, it is expected that there will be an upsurge in the number of viral illnesses and most commonly respiratory illnesses. This 2019-nCoV like many other viral illnesses is spread from person to person and may be contagious even before symptoms appear.”

What to do if you have symptoms

The Medical Association says:

If you develop symptoms of a viral illness, stay home and avoid spreading it to others.

Be sure to get plenty of fluids, eat nutritious foods and rest.

Routine over-the-counter common cold medications may be used in those appropriate.

Check in on any elderly relatives who may be living alone and become ill, to help with their basic needs and care.