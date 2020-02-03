Darren recalled for Sri Lanka ODI series

West Indies batsman Darren Bravo. PHOTO COURTESY CWI MEDIA - CWI Media

Red Force captain Darren Bravo has been rewarded for his strong performances since being dropped from the West Indies team in all formats last year. Bravo has been recalled for the West Indies one-day series against Sri Lanka, which bowls off on February 22 at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The 30-year-old was sensational in leading the Red Force to the semi-finals of the Regional Super50 tournament in November last year. The left-hander finished the tournament as the second highest run scorer with 481 runs at an average of 96.20.

Also gaining call-ups are Rovman Powell and Fabien Allen. Missing out on the tour to Asia are TT opening batsman Evin Lewis and Guyana's Shimron Hetmyer. According to a Cricket West Indies press release on Monday, Lewis and Hetmyer failed to attain the new minimum standard fitness requirement in recent assessments.

Windies squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.