Cooper hits 93 ahead of T20 World Cup

Britney Cooper - CWI Media

WEST Indies Women's cricketer Britney Cooper struck 93 to help Phoenix Women to a comfortable 140-run win over Technocrats in round one of the TT Women's Cricket Association Premiership 50-over competition in Balmain, Couva, last Sunday.

Cooper, who will represent West Indies at the International Cricket Council Women's T20 World Cup in Australia from February 21, guided Phoenix to 237/5 in their allotted 48 overs. The team's total was also boosted by contributions from Felicia Walters (38) and Reanna Farrow (28 not out). Mikaela Jodhan was the best bowler for Technocrats taking 2/57.

In reply, Stacy Ann King cracked 42 but the other batters failed to deliver as Kajol Dalgir and Leandra Ramdeen ran through the batting line up. Dalgir took 3/10 and Ramdeen grabbed 3/14 to dismiss Technocrats for 97.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Premiership Division –

Phoenix Women 237/5 (48 overs) (Britney Cooper 93, Felicia Walters 38, Reanna Farrow 28 not out; Mikaela Jodhan 2/57) vs Technocrats 97 all out (Stacy Ann King 42; Kajol Dalgir 3/10, Leandra Ramdeen 3/14). Phoenix Women won by 140 runs.

Achievers WCC 78 (50 overs) (Glenisa Dodough 13; Caneisha Issac 2/13, Allison Collins 2/7, Karishma Ramharack 2/10) vs Hibiscus 80/3 (18 overs) (Shanice Pascall 25, Rachel Vincent 15; KDjazz Mitchell 1/13, Steffi Soogrim 1/13). Hibiscus won by seven wickets.

Championship Division

Barrackpore United 42 (30 overs) (Shalini Samaroo 12; Talia Baksh 5/11, Victoria Madoo 2/5) vs UWI WCC 43/4 (10.4 overs) (Aaliyah Williams 15; Queen Mohammed 2/9). UWI Women won by six wickets.

Brickfield Warriors 217/3 (30 overs) (Katrina Ruben 44, Rian Ramarack 33, Candice Maniram 25) vs MLCA 66 all out (30 overs) (Katy ann Khan 13; Ria Mangroo 3/7, Rian Ramarack 3/18). Warriors won by 151 runs.

Tamana United 104 (Kirbynia Alexander 30; Shanezia Daniel 4/5) vs Waterloo Allstars 79 (Brenda Solozano 21; Kirbynia Alexander 4/16, Khadijah Rahim 2/14, Sarah Charles 2/11).Tamana won by 25 runs.

Cricket Lovers def Strikers by default

Players Sports Club - Bye