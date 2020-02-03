N Touch
Colourful Carnival launch in Sangre Grande

VEGAN DEVIL: A blue devil munches on some aloes during the Carnival launch. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
Carnival 2020 was launched in Sangre Grande over the weekend which saw colourful mas characters including blue devils taking over the Eastern Main Road. Newsday photographer AYANNA KINSALE was on hand and brought back these images.

A woman shies away from a traditional Carnival mas character. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

A masquerader dressed as a baby doll tells this motorist he is the father of her child during the launch of the Sangre Grande Carnival. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE 

DEVIL WINE: A blue devil dances with a Dame Lorraine during the celebrations. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE 

Another blue devil was seen prowling the road. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE 

FACE TO FACE: A blue devil comes face to face with onlookers on Saturday as Sangre Grande Carnival 2020 was launched. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE 

