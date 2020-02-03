Abdulah: 'UNC leader's apology ole talk'

MSJ leader David Abdulah. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

LEADER of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah has said the Opposition leader's recent apology to the nation was insufficient. He said she is known for saying sorry then repeating her mistakes.

At the United National Congress' (UNC) National Congress Meeting at Couva South Hall on Sunday afternoon, Kamla Persad-Bissessar apologised for mistakes she made when she was prime minister. She did not specify.

She was prime minister from 2010-2015.

In her speech, she said she can become a better person after learning from her mistakes.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday morning, Abdulah said Persad-Bissessar needs to identify the errors she was apologising for, adding that it was not the first time she had offered an apology.

"The errors were many – but it is not for me to spell out all her errors. But she did not specify. She needs to say that.

"She had a golden opportunity, with some very large majority in the Parliament, to do things differently and she failed spectacularly to fulfill the promises in the manifesto."

He said her errors were not actually real errors, but a "pattern and culture of politics that is unacceptable.

"All of that is ole talk in an effort to win back to support to win an election."

In a press conference at MSJ’s headquarters at Lord Street, San Fernando, Abdulah said Persad-Bissessar and the Prime Minister had failed to diversify the economy.

He said “We cannot have the PNM (People's National Movement) return to office, and the UNC – all they are offering is ole talk and promises. But their track record is also a failure.

"We lay the blame at the feet of both leaders.”