62 battle it out at Soca Monarch semis

Preedy and his back up dancer do put on a show at the velodrome. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - AYANNA KINSALE

Fans were treated to over eight hours of music as the International Soca Monarch and Groovy Soca Monarch semis got underway on Sunday at the Arima Velodrome. Newsday photographer AYANNA KINSALE was present and covered the show.