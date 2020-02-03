News
62 battle it out at Soca Monarch semis
Ken Chee Hing
An Hour Ago
Preedy and his back up dancer do put on a show at the velodrome. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - AYANNA KINSALE
Fans were treated to over eight hours of music as the International Soca Monarch and Groovy Soca Monarch semis got underway on Sunday at the Arima Velodrome. Newsday photographer AYANNA KINSALE was present and covered the show.
FIERY: Shal Marshall performs "Bun Up" to the accompaniment of flames on stage. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - AYANNA KINSALE
WOTLESSNESS: Rome singing Easy To Break with the help of a back up dancer at the soca monarch semis. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - AYANNA KINSALE
Neil "Iwer" George performs Stage Gone Bad. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - AYANNA KINSALE
NO PROBLEM: Problem Child on stage performing Nasty Up at the semis. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - AYANNA KINSALE
Michael Teja performs his hit Bumper Murder at the Intl Soca and Groovy Soca Monarch semis on Sunday at the Arima Velodrome. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - AYANNA KINSALE
Blazing up the stage was Shal Marshall with Bun Up. - AYANNA KINSALE
Comments on "62 battle it out at Soca Monarch semis"