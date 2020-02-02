Throwing glass bottles

Glass bottles have been banned for Carnival as it poses a threat to masqueraders and can be used to injure people in fights. Photo by Roger Jacob - ROGER JACOB

Eight years ago, former Port of Spain Mayor, Louis Lee Sing, proposed a ban on glass bottles for Carnival.

It was a bold and controversial move, cutting to the heart, or rather the fuel of the festival’s two days of revelry. It didn’t happen, because there was no law on the books to enforce the restriction.

In March 2018, National Security Minister Stuart Young – who is surely privy to the records of injuries caused by glass bottles – promised to talk to stakeholders after Lent, but the project then rolled on without substantial change for another year. The TT Beverages Alcohol Alliance (TTBAA), a coalition of suppliers of alcoholic drinks normally served in glass bottles, has agreed to work with the capital city’s management to limit the presence of glass containers in the celebrations this year.

The group, which includes Angostura, Alstons Marketing (AMCO), Heineken, Carib Brewery and Pernod Ricard, all major names in the industry, says it needs at least six months to make a full change in packaging, but will help vendors to deliver drinks in cups. At a meeting in December last year, the TTBAA agreed that police officers should seize and dispose of glass bottles whereever, but there was no talk then of penalties.

With two weeks left before Carnival, it’s unlikely that anything but token efforts will be undertaken for 2020. TTBAA members still have product in glass bottles to sell in their warehouses and the sensible government ban on the import of cups and other products made of Styrofoam limits other options. There may be room for suppliers to take a cue from the bands that they supply in bulk and turn the challenge they face into an opportunity by investing in branded drinking gear that’s durable and encourages reuse throughout the season.

A fundamental change in the way alcoholic drinks are sold during Carnival begins this year, but it’s less a problem than an opportunity to think about how recycling and disposal might be handled more efficiently at transaction points as hundreds of thousands of gallons of drinks change hands during Carnival.

The glass bottle ban was a response to the injuries and occasional fatalities that are reported during the festival. Glass is fragile, but solid enough to pose a danger when it is thrown, yet it is also one of the most readily recycled materials used to contain liquids. Styrofoam is out, and our systems for handling waste plastic and aluminium cans remains a work in progress.

Planning for an avalanche of discarded plastic cups and crushed cans must be part of the deliberations for this evolutionary change, building collection and recycling into a strategy for improved safety.