The gentle guard; Dane Clarke retires after 35 years service

- Jeff Mayers

Acting Prison Commissioner Dane Clarke called to say he was running late for his interview. He had a prison matter to deal with.

That left much to the imagination since Clarke has had the misfortune of dealing with his worst nightmare twice during his four spurts as acting prison commissioner from August to October 2018; March through April 2019; July through August 2010 and November 2019 to the present.

During that time both Wayne Jackson, superintendent of the maximum security prison (MSP) and Darren Francis, a prison officer who worked at the radio station in the MSP, were gunned down.

“Those were two rough occasions,” says Clarke.

“When I saw what former prison commissioner Sterling Stewart had to do when su­per­in­ten­dent of pris­ons, David Mil­lette, was killed – how he had to treat with the family, I said I never wanted to do that. It is the hardest thing.”

Clarke credits National Security Minister Stuart Young for giving him the support he needed to get through those difficult times. All loss of life is difficult to accept, but these two instances hit home for Clarke, who has a soft spot for the MSP.

“We all have our pet stations,” he says, and his is definitely the MSP.

Clarke joined the prison service in 1984, and he says, “My tenure at MSP stood out the most. I was there from foundation to finish.” His last working day was on Tuesday.

He reported for duty at MSP in 1991 at the initial stages of the prison’s construction and was part of the transition team in preparing a policy for receiving inmates on September 1, 1998.

In his 35-year career, Clarke worked in all departments: operations, administration, procurement and programmes. Colleagues say he mastered all. Clarke credits others.

“I had good mentors during my time. Henry James, a retired superintendent, took me to work with him when I was still a probationer. A lot of what he taught me and said to me guided me throughout the service.”

James’s first piece of advice was not to think about promotions. “He said, ‘Make sure your family and home is good. Look for job satisfaction, and once you do that, everything else will fall into place.’’’

It all proved true. Clarke reached the full rank of deputy commissioner of prisons. More importantly, he earned the full respect of prison officers and inmates for his humble personality, empathy and diligence.

In interviews, Clarke graciously answers personal questions, but becomes noticeably more upbeat when talking about prisons. He reveals the reason for postponing his interview that morning. When he had gone to the MSP for a haircut that morning, inmates told Clarke that a fellow inmate, Neville George, wanted to see him. George, who preaches at the chapel, is a red-band orderly – the highest mark of respect an inmate can have.

“The inmates said, ‘George is not eating. He’s not doing well.’ I went to see him. He wanted to talk about how an officer spoke harshly to him on a recent trip outside of the prison. He has come such a long way in his 35 years inside and done so much in the prison band, over the last 15 years, where he sings and composes songs. He felt the officer had written-off all he had accomplished.”

Clarke had been there to witness George’s transformation.

“When he first came to prison, he was aggressive; argumentative. He was a handful to deal with, not a bad chap, but a handful all the same. He matured and can sit down and hold a good conversation now. He’s keen on his family. He’s a grandfather now,” says Clarke.

The lifers are often on Clarke’s mind.

“Over the years, I have watched inmates doing life and I feel they are no longer a threat to society. They have reached a pinnacle. They need to come out and serve society. There are guys there for 39 years. I would have had the honour to have worked with many over the years and see them grow and witness the changes in many of them. It’s just that one mistake, that one bad step we could have all made in our lives that got them there.”

Clarke has no regrets in terms of service. “I would do it much the same. My challenge personally has not been with the inmates, but staff. It’s more challenging managing the staff than treating with the inmates.”

Some officers don’t want to move towards restorative justice and this bothers Clarke, but he is pleased with the direction prisons is taking as it moves towards rehabilitation.

"I would like to see a parole system and a stronger re-integration policy, but," he warns, "we cannot continue to try to rehabilitate and have inmates living in the physical conditions they are in. You’re working against yourself. People have to live and work in those conditions,” he says referring to overcrowding and lack of toilet facilities in some prisons.

Another major issue is the safety and security of officers. “If we get that right, we can change officers’ attitudes and that can change lives.”

Clarke believes corporations and society as a whole must “step up and do their part. These inmates are going back into communities. If we don’t develop a good reintegration policy as a country, we’re just spinning top in mud.”

He says the government must adopt a holistic approach with all ministries working together to solve the challenges of re-integrating inmates back into society. But, moving forward also requires looking at what worked in the past.

“Mentorship is missing now in prisons. When I first came into the job, one of the senior officers would see your potential and say, ‘Come and work with me, and I’ll make you the best.’ I think officers are threatened now with new officers coming into the job with superior qualifications. Maybe it’s a generational problem.”

Clarke says the introduction of superannuation that allowed officers to retire at 55, hurt the prison system.

“About 200 officers left the service at the same time, and that created a big gap between experienced workers and officers now settling into the job. There was a void with people who could pass on the knowledge.”

He wants to see prisons operate with a strategic plan.

“The organisation has to do a strategic plan and stick to it, so it’s not about when I become a commissioner we’re doing things my way. We would all be heading in the same direction all the time. I tell everyone, let’s get our strategic plan approved. We haven’t been moving forward as fast as we should have been.”

Over the three and a half decades, nothing has changed for Clarke. Coming to work still excited him.

“Motivation to come to work has never been my problem. As a young officer, on the days that I didn’t feel to come to work, I got up and came to work early. The work needs to be done.”

He is considering consultancy work when he retires. “I’m not about to go home and rock back in a lazy boy.”

When he retires, Clarke will look back on his years of service with a sense of fulfilment.

Without hesitation, he says, “I had a very good run of it."

On both sides of those prison bars, Clarke will be remembered by inmates and officers as a kind, compassionate and fair man who dedicated his life to prison service and prison reform.