Beaten Talparo man dies at hospital

Less than 24 hours after he was reportedly beaten by men in Talparo, a 51-year-old man died while being treated at the Erci Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, on Saturday.

Police said Paul Carrera was at Talparo Junction, Talparo, at around 6.20 pm on Friday when a silver Nissan AD Wagon pulled alongside him.

Three men, one of whom he knew, got out the car and began beating him with pieces of wood and iron.

Carrera was knocked unconscious as the men hit him on the head, before they got back in the car and drove away.

Passers-by saw the attack and took Carrera to the Chaguanas Health Facility. He was later transferred to Mt Hope.

Police said Carrera died at around 12.15 pm on Saturday.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau Region II are continuing enquiries.