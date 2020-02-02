N Touch
Steelpan: Hammer meets drum

6. The tuning process involves controlling the pitch of the notes and the tonal quality. - AYANNA KINSALE
David Rudder sings about the man with the hammer in his song about steelpan tuner, the late Rudolph Charles.

But how does a man with a hammer turn a used oil drum into a percussion instrument capable of making our feet tap and our bodies sway?

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale went to Scherzando panyard in Curepe where Anthony Duncan showed her the pan-making process. She also visited pan maker Wayne Guppy in Curepe.

2. Lines are drawn on the drum. - AYANNA KINSALE

The steelpan, reportedly invented in the 1930s, is the national instrument of TT.

It is also one of our major cultural exports, played in countries across the world.

The steelpan itself is manufactured in panyards and by manufacturers across the country.

5. The drum is burnt to temper the steel after the excessive hammering. - AYANNA KINSALE

This year, Bon Air High School students made their own pans for the junior Panorama competition, assisted by a tuner.

But how are pans actually made?

Duncan began playing the steelpan in 1995, and around that time the government of the day invited pan players to learn how to make the instrument. He has been doing it ever since.

4. Pan tuner Anthony Duncan grooves the pan by using a light hammer and nail punch to create a beaded impression around the border of each note. - AYANNA KINSALE

He told Newsday, the first step to making a steelpan is selecting the right drum.

1. Pan tuner Wayne Guppy chooses a suitable drum at his pan factory in Laventille. - AYANNA KINSALE

