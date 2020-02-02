Socadrome, savannah offers different experience

There is no rivalry between the Socadrome and the main Carnival mas competitions such as the Queen's Park Savannah or Downtown Carnival.

According to National Carnival Commission (NCC) CEO, Colin Lucas, all are part of the national Carnival experience.

“The perception that the Socadrome is Mardi Gras and the Queen’s Park Savannah is canboulay – the NCC has said no. That’s not the case. Socadrome is part of the whole Carnival experience. It’s a place for the more ‘party’ bands rather than costumery.”

Lucas said ‘bikini and beads’ has its place in TT Carnival and that it gives people options. That is why, he said, this year the Socadrome and Parade of the Bands routes are inter-linked, as it was last year.

He said the change was a success with party bands appearing on stage at the savannah and South Quay, downtown. He said this year a few more bands expressed the desire to cross the savannah stage, and bands that usually only parade along the main route wanted to try the Socadrome.

“What we need is an earlier start, a more strategic start to achieve that. So there is buy-in in the mas fraternity because it’s not two different celebrations, just two different experiences, a different kind of ambience.”

Sunday Newsday spoke to three bands that concurred with Lucas.

Ronnie McIntosh, bandleader of Ronnie and Caro, the 2018 large Band of the Year winner, said in the past the band was invited to go to the Socadrome but never went. He said that was only because of congestion on the Socadrome route which interfered with the band’s meal times and other plans. He said the band usually avoided congestion at the savannah by making it the band’s first stop. “At that time the road is ours.”

He said this year his band will be crossing its usual judging points including the savannah, Adam Smith Square, South Quay, and Piccadilly Greens if possible, which is where most of the masqueraders want to go.

He said he was not aware the Socadrome and Parade of the Bands routes intersected so that non-party bands had the option of going to the Socadrome.

“I have a problem with the decision-making. A lot of the decisions take place within the Carnival season. I keep telling them we need to start having meetings right after Carnival to plan for the next year. So I’m not even too sure what’s going on.”

A director of one medium band said he has no problem with the Socadrome but since it is not a judging stage, it is not a priority for the band which he described as a “competition band.”

He said the band tries to cross at least three judging points, usually Victoria Square, South Quay and the savannah. He added that the band used to cross the Piccadilly Greens but said the bragging rights of doing well at the Greens do not justify the potential risk.

He said traditional mas bands usually did well at the Greens but his band, with more contemporary costumes, was often well received by the judges and spectators.

However, he said while the area around the judging point usually had a good police presence, after crossing the stage there was a lack of security. He recalled that last year a man stood up in front of the band’s lead truck and prevented the band from moving. They were concerned that he was doing that to allow others to rob the masqueraders so the band’s security had to remove the man to continue to Charlotte Street.

Harts Carnival, on the other hand, is making the Socadrome a priority. Customer service representative, Nigel Celestine, said the band intends to cross both the Socadrome and savannah stages.

He said the band previously would cross the savannah stage early in the morning but because there are more bands on the road, there is more congestion, so they go to Socadrome first.

Celestine said the band went downtown last year with the intention of making it to the savannah stage but there was congestion on Charlotte Street which caused the band to change its plans. He said the band always intends to cross all three stages because it is what the masqueraders want but most of them did not want to wait in gridlock.

“To people, the whole euphoria for Carnival is to cross the stage. On the stage is more contained for masqueraders than the road but the stage has the photographers, and everybody looks forward to getting on stage and performing.”