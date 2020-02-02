Sekon stars at Icons tent

The Mighty Durango during his performance of the The Survivor at Icons calypso tent on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle

Icons Calypso Tent opened its doors on Friday, at a new and much-improved venue.

Twenty-four calypsonians performed at Government Plaza Hall in Port of Spain, also hoping to make it to Calypso Fiesta.

Sekon Alves performance of A New Day focussed on the new management of former state-owned company Petrotrin and got several encores as he suggested rules for the new workers to follow. With each explanation, he received cheers of support.

The Mighty Durango’s composition, The Survivor, tackled his struggles through his sixty years in the business of singing calypso and not making the final. The 82-year-old singer boasted in the song that he survived The Mighty Duke, his good friend, The Roaring Lion, Lord Kitchener and scores of others in the business by out-living them. He too got an encore for his presentation.

Owner and manager of the tent, Weston ‘Cro Cro’ Rawlins closed the show with song Breast Fed is Best Fed which poked fun at Opposition MP Barry Padarath’s decision to adopt a child.

There were a few light moments during the show from Heather, The Psalmist, Jelani, The Grim Reaper and Joel. Also performing were, Disciple, Timeless, The Dictator, Bianca Hull, Culture Tonic, Marcia Mc Kenzie: Dunstan Lawrence, Marinda Joseph, Virtuoso, Yellows, Dynamic Diva, Cyo, Organiser, Gary Cordner, Rando, Tempo and Impulse.