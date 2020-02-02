Prevention better than cure

THE EDITOR: The TT government needs to be congratulated for their proactive and decisive decision to ‘close our borders’ to people coming in from mainland China.

In the face of a typically lethargic World Health Organization’s response, TT exercised its sovereign right to take action to protect our citizens from the egregious pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The old adage that prevention being better than cure cannot be more applicable in this grave scenario. The WHO is also well advised to utilise their research from the 2003 SARS outbreak and this new coronavirus, to direct the Chinese authorities to crack down on their health and safety practices in their open markets based on their apparent proclivity for consuming potentially dangerous ‘food’ in order to mitigate health risks that eventually threaten the entire world.

Fazir Khan

Past president APETT

via e-mail