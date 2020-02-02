More Fire blaze away with Norman’s windball title

More Fire collects their trophy from league organisers and First Citizens officials at the closing ceremony of the First Citizens Norman's Windball 12-over Cricket League Finals at Macoya Gardens, last Sunday. -

MORE Fire and Allegiance gave everyone an exciting finish when the First Citizens Norman’s Windball Cricket League 12-over Grand Finals took place at Macoya Gardens, last Sunday.

More Fire may not have been satisfied at the halfway stage as they could only post 45 runs. Ravi Khan topscored with 15 while Emanuel Marquis took 3/10 for Allegiance. In reply, Allegiance had a great chance of chasing the target but could only post 43/3 in their 12 overs with Chris Pattia ending on 15 not out. Premnath Dookran ended as the best bowler for More Fire grabbing 2/6.

In the Over-40 Division finals, Drifters pulled off an easy 53-run win over X-Men. Ryan Baksh led the way for Drifters with 35 and Hospedales Singh cracked 24. Kirk Alfred was the stand-out bowler for X-Men with 2/11.

X-Men never got close to the target, closing on 47/7 with Sunil Boodansingh hitting 29. Dave Baboolal was the chief destroyer for Drifters with 3/12.

In the Best of Rest finals, United All Stars completed a comfortable 56-run victory over Lance’s Bar. More Fire won $13,000, Drifters walked away with $7,000 and United All Stars left the ground $3,000 richer.

Tournament organiser Norman Mungroo said it was one of the most memorable Premier Division finals in the history of the tournament. “In 16 years this tournament was one of the best finals I ever had – crowd, the facilities, the finals itself was good.”

Mungroo estimated that 1,500 people witnessed the finals.

SUMMARISED FINAL SCORES

Premier Division: MORE FIRE 45 - Ravi Khan 15; Emanuel Marquis 3/10 vs ALLEGIANCE 43/3 - Chris Pattia 15 not out; Premnath Dookran 2/6. More Fire won by two runs.

Over-40 Division: DRIFTERS 100/3 - Ryan Baksh 35, Hospedales Singh 24, Dave Baboolal 12; Kirk Alfred 2/11 vs X-MEN 47/7 - Sunil Boodansingh 29; Dave Baboolal 3/12. Drifters won by 53 runs.

Best of the Rest: UNITED ALL STARS 103/4 (12 overs) - Antonio Gonzales 59 vs LANCE’S BAR 47/5 - Nicholas Gooberdhan 3/6, Mickel Fredrick 2/4, Fareed Karim 2/16. United All Stars won by 56 runs.