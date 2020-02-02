Two men held after Tobago robbery

Two men were arrested hours after a robbery at Patience Hill, Scarborough, Tobago, on Saturday night.

Police said at around 9.20 pm, four men stormed Bob Supermarket and stole cash and alcohol before getting into a car and driving away.

A joint team of officers from the Shirvan Road Police Post and the Scarborough CID were called in.

While investigating, the police saw a car matching the description of the getaway car and intercepted it, arresting the two men.

One of the men was from Laventille and the other lives in Tobago.

Police seized a pistol and two rounds of ammunition along with some alcohol.