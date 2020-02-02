Kudos to Sando hospital staff

THE EDITOR: Many reviews and opinions are proffered regarding our health institutions.

These have ranged from great to terrible, depending on the standard or quality of care received by the patient.

I wish to share my view as the relative of a patient admitted to San Fernando General Hospital on December 29, 2019 and who is still hospitalised as at January 31, 2020.

Our wait in A&E lasted about 30 minutes before my relative was called into triage – not too bad.

It took another hour and a half before he was examined by the A&E doctor, who immediately ordered blood test, chest X-rays and a CT Scan – great.

My relative was then handed over to medicine doctors who proceeded to do everything for him including organising a bed in the Teaching Hospital – excellent.

The ward attendant, a very hard-working and friendly young lady, took us from A&E to Level 12 Ward 10D at the Teaching Hospital– really good.

My relative was greeted by the nurses, who from that moment proved to be the first-class professionals that they are. Over the last month these nurses, on every shift, have been the most caring, considerate and courteous nurses I have met – outstanding.

The medical and haematology doctors have gone beyond their call of duty to care for our patient and provide world-class treatment while at the same time keeping us the relatives informed and updated every step of the way – world class.

The same top-notch service was received from the dieticians, nursing assistants and ward attendants.

We have been more than pleased, more than satisfied with the fantastic service received from these health care practitioners for our loved one, and we stand ready to gladly recommend them as the best hospital team we have encountered in a very long time.

To all of you we say thank you and may God bless you.

Gale Bennard

via e-mail