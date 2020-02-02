Health Minister to TT nationals: Safer to stay in China

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is advising TT nationals in China to stay there because if they try to travel, they will expose themselves, as well as people here to potentially deadly coronavirus.

“It is better if you are in China to stay there. Because to put you on a long tube (a plane) with 400 and 500 people is a greater risk. You are better off self-isolating yourself in China than to go on a plane, to go to an airport with hundreds of thousands of people. That is riskier than staying in China if you are well. And if you have it, that’s the better place to be right now because they are giving all the different embassies supplies to treat their locals.” There are 120 TT nationals in China, according to the government.

On Thursday, he announced that people currently living in or visiting China would not be allowed entry to TT for 14 days after leaving China since the coronavirus incubation period is 14 days.

Speaking to members of the media at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital on Saturday, Deyalsingh said the Ministry was in contact with the Chinese Embassy who already distributed the notice to TT nationals in China.

Asked how the travel restriction would work, he said it was difficult to leave China because the major global airlines, including those in Europe, Asia and North America, cancelled flights in and out of China. Also, he said on Friday the Alliance for Cruise Ships said they would not be taking anyone from China, and country borders have been closed to people travelling from China.

“In the event that one or two people get out, we have the manifest, we will know who you are, and we will put you under voluntary isolation once you don’t have symptoms. If you have symptoms, you will be put in quarantine or isolation in a hospital setting. And that is very remote.”

He said coronavirus was transmitted by “close contact” which meant someone had to be next to the infected person or within a six-foot radius for at least 15 minutes before contracting the virus. Therefore, on a plane, only those close to the infected person would be contacted for isolation or quarantine.

According to Deyalsingh, since his announcement the 14-day travel restriction, various countries and organisations used the same period in different ways. He said Jamaica announced similar travel restrictions on Saturday, and the US announced that anyone travelling from China would be quarantined for 14 days.

Vietnam, Singapore, and Australia either banned or placed travel restrictions on passengers from China while Russia and Mongolia closed their borders with China.

“The world has to do what it has to do to protect it’s population... It shows that when we took the decision in Cabinet on Thursday, we were even ahead of the WHO (World Health Organization), because WHO made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. So we were ahead, we are prepared... The government is in control of the situation and has been very proactive.”

In the meantime, he said TT would rely on international bodies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WHO, and Public Health England to advise when they could lift the travel restrictions.

He added that last Thursday he instructed the Port Authority's health unit to supply immigration workers with safety gear and he saw receipts that they were delivered.

So far, he said, there were no TT nationals in China with the virus.

On Friday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said TT is on high alert for the coronavirus, as this country is in the "middle of it" because people are always travelling in and out of the country.

Rowley said, "We are very alert to it. It is a world problem and we are very widely connected to the ports and cities of the world. A lot of people coming and going especially an event like Carnival, but even outside of Carnival we are travelling people and our country is open. We have world trade, people come to us from China, from India, from Australia, so a challenge like this we are in the middle of it."

Rowley said all the steps are being taken to reduce the chances of the virus affecting TT.

A statement from the Chinese Embassy in Port of Spain announced on Friday that all Chinese organisations and

institutions that have operations in TT have advised their staff of postponing travels between China and this country.