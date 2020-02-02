Disengage from turbulent relationships

THE EDITOR: Recently in a professional environment I had the experience of a young lady accusing me of being a bully toward her. I was shocked by this and when in attempting to explain my perceptions of our interactions, it was not accepted, my incredulity grew.

Despite a lack of understanding on my part I still apologised. Why? Because (and my fellow men this part is important) she felt negatively and that has to be acknowledged.

For my part, while still confused I have taken the decision to completely disengage, firstly and most importantly because I do not want to unwittingly be the cause of further discomfort. And secondly, for my own safety I wish to make any additional accusations impossible.

I was truly taken aback, not least because as a member of CariMAN – the Caribbean Male Action Network for most of the last decade, I have been involved with education and advocacy on these issues.

However, in my reflection and decision to disengage it occurs to me that our men fail to do so in many of their relationships, especially intimate ones with women. In TT incidences of men killing their spouses and then sometimes killing themselves are far to numerous and have been in focus.

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, the first murder of 2020 involved a man killing his wife after she served him divorce papers. Even more appalling is that some of these violent acts have occurred in front of children.

As men, we need to reflect on our actions and disengage if necessary.

Our mothers, sisters and daughters must be safe at all times and if we are unaware of our behaviour when confronted we must examine ourselves. As men we need to have safe spaces where we can discuss our issues with each other. It is also important to acknowledge what is happening and not just say ‘look at how many men are murdered? No one cares about men!!’ It is even worse to say “she pushed him to do it!”

The conversations are finally happening, but it is far too late for those who have already been killed. It may even be too late for some in violent relationships now. I am still glad to see the discussions online, whether from RebuildTT, who has received backlash for seeming to insist that a woman was killed because she had a restraining order, from the Single Fathers Association which seems to have received mixed reception to its viewpoints, or from entities such as Pison Solutions and Los Gents TT which seem to receive positive feedback for their discussions on many issues, including fatherhood. The men are speaking. As we do I strong urge all of us to listen to women, acknowledge what is happening and act accordingly.

Marlon Bascombe

via e-mail