Defence Force remain top of pack in Pro League

Devorn Jorsling (right) celebrate after scoring a goal against St Ann’s Rangers (now La Horquetta Rangers) with teammate Hashim Arcia, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva in a November 12, 2016 match. PHOTO BY ALLAN CRANE -

DEFENCE FORCE remained top of the pack in the TT Pro League after a comfortable 3-0 win over hosts Point Fortin Civic, in a Round One Match Day Eleven contest in the TT Pro League on Friday.

At the Mahaica Oval, Defence Force got goals from former national players Hashim Arcia (62nd minute) and Devorn Jorsling (88th) – both from the penalty spot, and Reon Moore (90th).

The Army-Coast Guard combination, who claimed the inaugural Ascension title in December, have a tally of 23 points from 10 games, four more than second-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers.

In the most lop-sided result of the day, Rangers humiliated debutants Cunupia FC 8-1 at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima.

Tyrone Charles (first and 90th), Jamal Creighton (56th and 61st) and Isaiah Lee (60th and 68th) each scored twice for the hosts, while Kishun Seecharan (48th) and Aikim Andrews (77th) contributed one apiece. Kevon ‘Showtime’ Woodley got the consolation item for the cellar-placed Cunupia, from the penalty spot, in the 20th.

There was a double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, with both matches ending with 3-2 scorelines.

In the opening game, Club Sando got a rare victory this season as they edged reigning champs W Connection.

Keron Cornwall (21st), Michael Basdeo (32nd penalty) and Shaqkeem Joseph (80th) were on target for Club Sando. Neil Benjamin (61st) and Nathaniel James (82nd) found the back of the net for Connection.

Jabloteh twice came from behind to defeat Police in the second game at Couva.

Police took the lead after three minutes courtesy of Christian Thomas, who placed his left-footed shot past Jabloteh’s goalkeeper Christopher Biggette, after a corner was not cleared by the Jabloteh defence.

Kareem Freitas had a couple chances to widen the lead – in the 20th, he was unable to get a touch to a cross from strike partner Jameel Perry; three minutes later he unleashed a long-range drive which was saved by an airborne Biggette.

Jabloteh equalised in the 42nd through captain Nical Stephens, who placed his penalty past the outstretched right-hand of goalie Terrence Lewis.

Referee Rashby McPhie initially gave a freekick for a foul by midfielder Dillon Kirton on Brandon Semper, but changed his decision after consulting his assistant Keron Myers.

Police regained their lead in the 51st, when Stephens sliced a clearance into his own net after experienced defender Elijah Belgrave headed a corner from Clevon McFee goalwards.

Jabloteh replied in the 78th when substitute right-back Kadeem Hutchinson latched on to a pass behind the Police defence from Renaldo Francois and angled his right-footed shot past Lewis.

Belgrave went from hero to villain in the 88th minute, as he dilly-dallied in the back and was stripped by Francois, who calmly finished from close range.

There will be a lone match today, with AC Port of Spain meeting Morvant Caledonia United at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima from 3.30 pm.