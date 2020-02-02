Debra McWilliams-Wilson helps you put your best face forward

Makeup artist and consultant Debra McWilliams-Wilson applies lipstick to the lips of model Amoy Herridge. - Vidya Thurab

Debra McWilliams-Wilson wears a number of colourful hats, and she wears them well. The 53-year-old is a mother of two daughters; holds an MBA; is a wife; a field sales officer with Access Records Management; a devout Anglican; and a makeup artist, consultant and mentor with her own makeup studio, DMW Beauty, located on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.

Each hat, she said, is worn with equal passion and she will not have it any other way. Makeup, however, is the one she wears most naturally and has donned the longest.

“I’ve always loved the beauty industry,” she told WMN.

“My mom used to sew, and I liked to model. I have an eye for these things,” she said as she gracefully leaned forward in her seat. Her polished look, from her subtle, expertly applied makeup to her classy black pant suit, gave credence to her claim.

At her studio, McWilliams-Wilson assures clients she can achieve any look they desire because she takes pride in her work. “I really enjoy what I do,” she said.

She expects to have a busy Carnival season, adding character to the faces of masqueraders with her Glamorous Carnival Experience packages. “I’ll be offering long-lasting makeup, lash extensions, temporary tattoos, face art, gem application and themed makeup. There are two-day and group specials with complimentary breakfasts.”

McWilliams-Wilson, a certified cosmetologist, entered the professional world of makeup at AS Bryden, where she stayed for over six years.

“I remember selling Yardley products at Gulf City Mall when, I didn’t know it then, but the sales manager at Bryden came to my counter and I convinced him to buy a bottle of White Lace for his wife.” She was offered a job and put in charge of the Maybelline Shades of You collection.

“At that time there weren’t many makeup options for women of colour, so I put together a sales team to do consultations and tests. Offices were an untouched market at that time, so we would set up and do consults and demos. It just blew up!”

She eventually moved on to Agostini Ltd, where she worked as brand co-ordinator for the Arista brand. She made her mark there too.

“I convinced the sales manager to sponsor a Miss TT contestant. I picked Jeanette La Caille,” who subsequently represented TT at the 1998 Miss World pageant in the Seychelles. “Our girl won (the Miss TT title). I felt so proud.”

McWilliams-Wilson later worked with a team at Smith Robertson Company Ltd, distributor for the Revlon brand.

But her career went down a different path after she almost lost her life while giving birth.

“I spent 14 hours on the table at the Port of Spain General Hospital when I was having my first daughter. I DIC-ed and needed 32 units of blood.” DIC or disseminated intravascular coagulation is a condition in which blood clots form throughout the body, blocking small blood vessels.

“Because of the lack of oxygen to the brain during that time, Faith, my daughter, notice her name, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and that’s how I ended up in the medical field. Marketing got kicked out and I was like, ‘wow! What happened?’ Imagine I became a medical rep after being a beauty consultant,” she chuckled heartily.

She went on to work as a sales rep and as a medical rep at pharmaceutical companies.

Five years later, she had another daughter, Alexia, via an elective C section.

Her work, children and other responsibilities, though, couldn’t quell the distinct call of makeup, and a combination of factors led her right back.

“At that time we lived in Belmont. So there was Belmont, Carnival, and makeup. The ideal setting for Carnival makeup.” She and a friend did it for two years before she decided it was time to take the leap of faith and go out on her own.

Over the years, McWilliams-Wilson has taken the time and invested money into making sure she continually upgrades her skills.

“I’ve done courses with Jean Innis, Ephraim Hunte. Everything Ephraim offered, I did it." Innis was a professional makeup artist while TT-born Hunte is an internationally acclaimed makeup artist, mentor, and head of the Ephraim Hunte International Makeup Academy.

“I’ve done a masterclass with (Guyana-born international makeup artist and hairstylist) Paulla De Souza and she has taken makeup techniques to another level. I’ve learned so much about colour contrast and lighting. In this business, you have to stay relevant.”

For her, the sacrifices and investments are all paying off because of the opportunities that these skills have afforded her. One of her most memorable makeup experiences, she says, was one that happened quite by accident. The brother-in-law of a prominent local businessman was getting married and she got a last-minute request to do the makeup for the bride and the bridal party because the makeup artist who had initially been contracted to do it had an emergency.

“It was a Hindu wedding with three makeup changes for the bride. It was such a beautiful experience. I mean, I’m sorry that the other artist had an emergency, but I was glad for the opportunity, which led to other opportunities.”

And while earning money from her craft is a good thing, for McWilliams-Wilson it’s not always about the money.

“This makeup side job may very well turn out to be my retirement plan, but I also like to give back. I offer beauty culture classes at YTEPP (Youth Training and Employment Training Programme). I think it’s important to educate girls on the importance of good hygiene and taking care of themselves. It’s always good to try to make a difference in people’s lives if you can.”

Follow Debra McWilliams-Wilson on Instagram @debra2beautyu or email her at debra2beautyu@gmail.com

Put your best face forward

Never go to bed while wearing makeup. Take the time to cleanse, tone and moisturise before going to sleep.

If you are attending outdoor Carnival activities, ensure you use sunblock. Taking care of the exposed areas of your skin should be a priority for both the young and mature.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Drink lots of water, not just for internal vital functionality but also to prevent dehydration of your skin.