Alarm goes off at Red House but no fire

Fire officers respond to an alarm at the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Sunday. After a thorough search, no fire or smoke was found and the building was declared safe. - ROGER JACOB

Fire officers scanned several rooms at the Red House after responding to a fire alarm being pulled at the building on Sunday afternoon, but no smoke or fire was found.

Newsday spoke to senior fire officers who said they responded to reports of a fire alarm being pulled just after 3 pm.

Fire officers from the Wrightson Road and Belmont Fire Stations went to the scene with four fire tenders.

Officers entered the building from the Hart Street entrance and were assisted by police assigned to the building.

No fire or smoke was found.

One senior fire officer said he was not sure what could have triggered the smoke alarm but suggested that dust left behind from recent construction work may have been responsible.