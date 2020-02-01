Waiting to inhale

THE GOVERNMENT has rightly taken precautions in relation to the new coronavirus from China, but there is an unfolding health situation right at home that also requires attention.

Since Wednesday, residents of Arima and environs have had to contend with the effects of a fire that ignited in the Guanapo Landfill. Though fire officers, borough corporation members and officers of the Solid Waste Management Company Ltd battled to contain it – and Arima MP Anthony Garcia reported the surface fire was contained on Thursday – remnants of the conflagration persisted yesterday underground, as gasses produced by the landfill continued to provide fuel.

The fire on its own has been distressing enough. The blaze, which led to the landfill being closed, caused poor visibility. The smoke has been a nuisance, a literal eyesore to some, and a serious health risk for people with respiratory issues. But coupled with the advent of the seasonal Saharan dust, which has been forecast to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups over the weekend, the situation has become dire.

There’s a lot we don’t know about the coronavirus but that has not stopped the World Health Organization from declaring a global health emergency. Similarly, there is a lot we simply do not know about the smog produced by the Guanapo Landfill, its exact chemical composition, its impact on human beings (both short-term and long-term), how it will affect flora and fauna. The lack of detailed study is a reason to regard the situation even more seriously.

The Environmental Management Agency must marshal its resources, including data from its air quality monitoring stations, to help clear the air. And the State as a whole must continue the collaborative approach it has so far adopted in getting the fire contained.

But while it is good to see so many agencies involved in fighting the flames, the fact is the focus should not just be on pouring cold water on the situation. We need a national plan of action in relation to our landfills to prevent these kinds of situations in the first place. We cannot dismiss incidents like these as being just dry season occurrences. We need to use our awareness of the seasonal trends to take preventative action.

Better landfill management, which must include the reduction of waste through measures like recycling, as well as greater control of landfill premises, are not just environmental issues. As the experience of Arima residents this week shows, they are health issues.

“It is affecting everyone,” said shaman Cristo Adonis. “You couldn’t even see the hills.”

It’s an economic problem as well. The smoke has reduced worker productivity, disrupted normal business activity and been hazardous to tourist sites like Lopinot. And who knows what impact it will have on environmentally sensitive areas downwind?