Virus andthe ‘sign of peace’

THE EDITOR: Because the caronavirus continues to spread around the world we need to take precautions in TT.

The RC Church can help by instructing congregations, during the “sign of peace” at Mass, to just clasp hands as in prayer and slightly bow heads to those around instead of shaking of hands. This should suffice in case the virus reaches our shores.

The Government should also seriously consider postponing Carnival because visitors can be travelling with the virus.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail