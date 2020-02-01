UK must helpHIV countries

THE EDITOR: I applaud the news that the UK is winning the war against HIV, according to the latest figures published by Public Health England.

There are an estimated 103,800 people living with HIV in the UK. In other parts of the world, particularly in southern Africa, the numbers are in the millions.

The UK should use its global influence to persuade and support most affected countries, such as South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Swaziland, to adopt the same methods of prevention so that globally there could be significant reductions in new HIV infections.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE

via e-mail