TTCB East Zone T12 finals in Tacarigua

THE TT Cricket Board (TTCB) East Zone will be staging its inaugural T12 finals on Saturday at the Ulric "Buggy" Haynes Ground, Tacarigua.The first division final will bowl off at 1 pm featuring Slim CS and Moosai Sports II, followed by the senior division contest between Moosai Sports I and Fulham SC.Moosai Sports are one of TT’s most successful cricket clubs, having produced top national players such as Justice Prakash Moosai, Aneil Rajah, Ganesh Mahabir and Harold Joseph.Fulham SC, from Arima, have fielded top local players over the years, including Clint Pamphille, David Hector, Jason Garcia and Lester Hanooman.Among the dignitaries expected to attend are Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde, chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwesi Austin and TTCB East Zone chairman Joseph Sam Phillip.This is the first time that T12 matches will be held in a TTCB zone, and these games will usher in the start of the East Zone’s 2020 season.