'Spanish Invasion' boxes off in Pleasantville

Cuba's Yuray Cisnero, left, and local boxer Tevoy Barrette square off ahead of their pro debuts, scheduled this evening at the Pleasantville Regional Indoor Sports Arena. - Andrew Gioannetti

Local boxers Akiel Outram and Tevoy Barrette intend to make an early name for themselves, when they make their professional debuts against their respective Venezuelan and Cuban opponents in the Spanish Invasion, two fights of an eight-bout card, which takes place on Saturday evening.

The card will feature two professional matches and six AIBA open boxing (AOB) fights, in the first major boxing event for the year, at the Pleasantville Regional Indoor Sports Arena, starting at 7.30pm. It is being hosted by the TT Boxing Association (TTBA) in collaboration with Fine Line Fight Promotions, both hoping for a grand return of professional boxing to TT.

Outram, seasoned in the amateur rank, meets Eduardo Medina of Venezuela in a 69kg four-round contest, before Barrett, a reigning Caribbean Championship gold medallist, faces Cuba's Yuray Cisnero, a silver medallist at the national level, in a 77kg four-rounder.

Outram minced no words at the weigh-in, saying a first-round knockout would be ideal to begin his pro career. Medina, even with his limited English, rubbished Outram's assertion, and said he was not stepping into the ring for a loss.

The amateur AOB bouts are headlined by flyweight Faith Ramnath – now an elite fighter – and New York-based, TT-born Jewel Lambert. Ramnath is seeking to reverse her loss to the same opponent by unanimous decision at the National Boxing Championships, last November.

Her father and manager Russel Ramnath told Newsday ahead of the bout that her preparations were on the right course. "We are sticking to the game plan and solely focused on this weekend's fight. Her preparations are coming along excellently and she is ready to go. She has put in the work and (is) awaiting the tournament. Her mind is clear and just wants to fight."

Ramnath and her management team cried foul after their last meeting, claiming Lambert’s punches “felt” as if she should have been in a higher weight-class. Shortly after her match against Lambert, her management team, then led by promoter Boxu Potts, also suggested there was no one from her team present to witness Lambert's weigh-in for the match.

Both boxers are vying for the 51kg spot on the national team, scheduled to travel to the Olympic qualifiers in Argentina in a few months.

Among the elite men, team TTO is expected to face tough opposition against the Cuban team. Nigel Paul is scheduled to face Carlos Rodriguez in a super heavyweight clash. The two met last December, with Paul leaving with a narrow loss. He has vowed to leave no doubt in the judges' minds this time as to who the winner should be.

In yet another replay of a recent bout, local light welterweight Michael Alexander takes on Jorge Vincent, who he lost to in their previous encounter.

TT will also be represented by New York-based Cam Awesome, who battles another Cuban in Herich Ruiz Cordoba.

Prior to the headline bouts, there will be a warm-up match between 2019 Pan Am Games campaigner Tyron Thomas and Stanley Brooks of Biomel.

Rondell Phillip, a newcomer on the amateur stage, takes on a more seasoned fighter in Anthony Joseph of World Class.

Phillip impressed at last year's National Championships and is hoping for a sport on the national team for Olympic qualifiers.

Card schedule

Pro bouts:

Eduardo Medina (Ven) vs Akiel Outram (TTO) - 69kg

Yuray Cisnero (Cub) vs Tevoy Barrette (TTO) - 77kg

AOB bouts:

Faith Ramnath (Faith Gym) vs Jewel Lambert (Golden Fist) - 51kg

Nigel Paul (TTO) vs Carlos Castillo Rodriguez (Cuba) - 91+ kg

Cam Awesome (TTO) vs Herich Ruiz Cordoba (Cuba) - 91kg

Michael Alexander (TTO) vs Jorge Morian Vincent (Cuba) - 64kgs

Tyron Thomas (Golden Fist) vs Stanley Brooks (Biomel) - 69kgs

Anthony Joseph (World Class) vs Rondell Phillip (Rough House) - 56kgs