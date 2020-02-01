“Skinny Banton” sings in 4th position

Skinny Banton - Ayanna Kinsale

Grenadian Shirlan “Skinny Banton” George is scheduled to perform in the fourth position at the semi-finals of the Play Whe International Soca Monarch. Skinny Banton’s Wrong Again is one of this year’s more popular songs.

He will be among 32 performers in the groovy category. There will be 30 performers vying for the title in the power category, among them Neil “Iwer” George, Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart and Olatunji Yearwood. The performers will be allowed to swap positions but they had until Friday to do so. The semi-finals will take place on Sunday at the Arima Velodrome, Arima from 4 pm to midnight.