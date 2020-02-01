PM: TT on high alert for coronavirus

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo courtesy CDC.gov - Photo courtesy CDC.gov

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said TT is on high alert for the coronavirus, as this country is in the "middle of it" because people are always travelling in and out of the country.

Speaking to the Newsday at the Chaguaramas Golf Course following the Chaguaramas Development Authority Junior Golf Programme prize giving ceremony on Friday, Rowley said, "We are very alert to it. It is a world problem and we are very widely connected to the ports and cities of the world. A lot of people coming and going especially an event like Carnival, but even outside of Carnival we are travelling people and our country is open. We have world trade, people come to us from China, from India, from Australia, so a challenge like this we are in the middle of it."

Rowley said all the steps are being taken to reduce the chances of the virus affecting TT.

"What we are doing is following all the protocols to minimise the possibility of the virus coming to us and in the event that it does get here we are preparing and prepared to respond by the various ways that are known to have some chance of controlling it."