Man shot, dumped in tray of truck

The body of a man with gunshot injuries was found in the tray of a truck at the side of the road in Laventille on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Noel Sheppard, 36.

According to a police report, residents said they heard gunshots around 5 am and around 8.30 am found Sheppard's body in the tray of the truck parked at the corners of Mc Allister Street and Old St Joseph Road.

Officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force and Besson Street Police Station responded and their colleagues from the Homicide Bureau have taken over the probe.

