Gun seized after Duncan Street shooting

Beretta pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition were seized at an apartment building in Duncan Street, Port of Spain on Thursday night. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - Shane Superville

A Beretta pistol and ammunition was found by police shortly after reports of a shooting in east Port of Spain on Thursday night.

Police said a joint army police patrol responded to reports of gunshots at around 10.30 pm in lower Duncan Street, when they searched a sink at the bottom of an apartment building where they found the gun and 17 rounds of ammunition.

No one was arrested in relation to the find.