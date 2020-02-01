Car plunges into Mayaro river, driver dies

A 36-year-old man died after his car veered off the road on Friday night and plunged into the Gran Lagoon River in Mayaro.

Police identified the driver as Nicholas Allan De Reaux, of Ortoire Village.

Investigators said they are awaiting an autopsy to determine whether De Reaux died as a result of injuries from the crash or by drowning.

A police report said at about 11 pm on Friday, De Reaux was driving his car north on the Guayguayare Road near Gran Lagoon Village. Police believe he lost control of the car which plunged and overturned in the river, trapping him inside.

Residents heard the crash and contacted police.

Cpl Arjoon, PCs Nancoo, Rampersad, Fuentes and Ogiste together with WPC Clarke, all of the Mayaro Police Station, visited the scene.

Cpl Arjoon is leading investigations.