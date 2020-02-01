Breadfruit dreams

-

BREADFRUIT, aptly named, as history dictates that it once served as a main source of nourishment for slaves brought to the Caribbean to work on the sugar plantations, originated from the South Pacific. The trees were brought from Tahiti to Jamaica and St Vincent by Captains Bligh and Cook in 1793. It has since spread throughout the Caribbean and we are now blessed with this delicious and versatile fruit, thank you Captains Bligh and Cook!

It’s breadfruit season! Choose breadfruit that’s not too green, with a relatively smooth skin, if you cut into your breadfruit and its soft and overly yellowish in colour then it’s probably a sign that it’s overripe and it won’t be as delicious. If you’re unfamiliar with how to prepare breadfruit don’t be intimidated by it as it cooks in about 30 minutes and lends itself to many delicious ways of preparation.

When you buy your breadfruit always try to prepare it the same day, if you can’t then leave it in a bucket filled with water overnight and prepare it the next day. Better yet, you can divide your fruit into two pieces cook half and refrigerate the other (uncooked for use later on).

You can steam cook your breadfruit whole, just place the breadfruit in a deep saucepan, fill it with water to about half, then cover and steam for about 45 minutes to one hour depending on the size, when the breadfruit is tender it’s cooked.

You can whole roast it on your stovetop by wrapping the whole breadfruit in foil, and placing it over an open flame, turning it occasionally. It would be tender in about 45-60 minutes.

Breadfruit has become synonymous with our traditional oiled down. But it can be enjoyed simply steamed with a sprinkling of salt and a drizzle of olive oil or sautéed with peppers, onions and tomatoes creole-style. You can also make breadfruit chips the next time you’re looking for a crunchy and delicious side dish. Or enjoy your breadfruit, a la mashed potatoes style, (crushed with milk and cheese).

Whatever your desire, if you do enjoy the taste of breadfruit now’s the time to have it, happy cooking!

Roasted stuffed breadfruit

Delicious as a light meal with a fresh salad

1 large yellow breadfruit

1 lb ground beef

1 small onion minced

2 tbs Paramin herb paste

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 hot pepper, chopped

2 pimento peppers

2 tbs celery

salt

Remove top of breadfruit and set aside.

With a sharp knife, remove the heart, or centre only.

Season beef with herb paste, celery, garlic and salt.

Heat oil in sauté pan, add onion and peppers, sauté for a few minute. Add beef and cook until tender for about 20 minutes.

Stuff the breadfruit with the beef, place the top back onto the breadfruit and wrap in foil.

Place on a preheated open grill or BBQ and roast for one hour until tender.

Slice into quarters and serve.

Creamy breadfruit pie

1 3lb breadfruit

¾ cup milk

¼ cup butter

½ cup grated carrot

2 tbs chopped parsley

½ cup grated cheese

Peel, core and cut breadfruit into 1/8ths

Boil in plenty of salted water,

Remove and drain when breadfruit is very tender.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Mash with potato masher.

Warm milk with butter and add to creamed breadfruit, more milk may be needed.

Add carrots and season to taste with salt.

Place in a greased glass dish and top with cheese, bake until golden on top.

Serves 8

Breadfruit chips

These can be serves as an appetizer with an avocado or tomato salsa or as a side dish in place of French fries.

1 medium sized breadfruit

oil for frying

salt

Peel and cut the breadfruit into quarters, remove the seed and slice each quarter into ¼ -inch thick slices length-ways.

Heat oil in a deep frying pan, when hot drop breadfruit slices into hot oil and fry in batches turning occasionally until golden in colour on both sides, drain and sprinkle with salt.

Serves 6

Breadfruit oiled down

3 lbs breadfruit

2 tbs vegetable oil

3 cups fresh coconut milk

1 cup chopped onion

1 hot pepper left whole (optional)

1 tbs fresh thyme, chopped

2 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 large pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

¾ cup chopped fresh chive, green and white portion

Peel and cut breadfruit into 2-inch pieces.

In a large heavy skillet heat oil, add onions, garlic, pepper, pimentos, chives and thyme. Sauté until fragrant, for about 4 minutes.

Add the coconut milk and bring mixture to a boil, lower heat and add breadfruit.

Drop in whole Congo/hot pepper at this point.

Cover mixture and simmer for about 25 to 30 minutes until all the coconut milk has been absorbed and the breadfruit is cooked and tender.

There should be only a small amount of coconut oil at the bottom of the pan when the provisions are cooked.

Serves 6 to 8