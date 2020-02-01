13 trees to be cut down from Woodford Sq

Workers of the Port of Spain City Corporation remove the remains of a fallen tree in Woodford Square on Wednesday. - Jeff Mayers

FIVE days after two Venezuelans were injured by a falling tree at Woodford Square, the Agriculture Ministry has identified 13 trees to be removed to prevent any re-occurrence.

On his Facebook page on Friday, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharath said, “As I indicated on Wednesday, our Horticulture Division employees returned to Woodford Square today (Friday) and 13 trees have been identified for immediate removal and that started today and would continue.”

Since the incident the Square has been closed to public. On Monday Yuliannys Pérez, 19, and Jairo Fontt, 22, were sitting on a bench in Woodford Square when a tree suddenly snapped in two and fell on them. Caught underneath it, they were helped by passers-by and police. Emergency services took them to the PoS General Hospital.

The duo, following their release from hospital said they are now considering their legal options. On Wednesday, Perez told Newsday they were walking around the city looking for work and decided to sit in Woodford Square in front of the Red House and were praying to God to find a job when the accident happened. The couple comes from the city of Guiria in the Venezuelan state of Sucre. Fontt has been in TT since last February and Perez since April. They live in St James.

The two received scratches to their arms, legs, necks, backs and faces. In addition they have injuries that caused swelling and pain and might make some physical activities impossible. They said doctors told them the pains may last more than a month.