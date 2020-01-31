Young at JSC on orchestrated shootings: I called names

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said he called names and provided evidence at a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on his claims that there were certain individuals getting criminals to commit random shootings to destabilise society.

He was speaking Thursday during the post-Cabinet media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain. Young was asked by the media about on an in camera he attended on JSC on Wednesday. He explained he was requested by the JSC on National Security and he spent about two hours providing assistance and answering questions.

"I provided that committee with why it is I said what I said on the 16th of January right here in this room at a post-Cabinet conference. And everything that I said it was supported by documentation which I hold in possession."

He said that he provided names of people during the meeting. He also said his previous claims about unnamed members of the Opposition were part of the meeting and he reported that he put down markers for the committee of things he said in February, August, November and December last year and earlier this month.

Young recalled he indicated that it be recorded on the Hansard that he had absolutely no problem with the JSC being shown in live rather than in camera.

He reported all of the matters are the subject of police investigations and he was allowing the police to conduct and hopefully conclude the investigations.