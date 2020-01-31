[UPDATED] Man dead after shootout with SORT

A 45-year-old San Juan man is dead after a confrontation with officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) on Laventille Road, San Juan, on Friday morning.

Bain was shot and killed in his Toyota Corolla when he reportedly pulled a gun and shot at SORT officers who tried to arrest him at around 8.30 am.

Police returned fire, hitting him several times.

Newsday went to the scene as Crime Scene Investigators and police cordoned off the area as residents of the area gathered and protested the killing.

One resident said he was at the side of the street when Bain drove past him and waved, seconds before SORT officers intercepted his car.

Police said Bain and another man were charged for a shooting earlier this week but released on bail.

Investigators said Bain was also wanted for another shooting.

Asked about his reputation, residents denied his involvement in the shooting and said they could not confirm whether or not he was involved in crime.

According to a release from the police service on Friday afternoon, Bain, who is from Febeau Village, was wanted for his alleged role in the plot to kill a senior SORT officer.

A .30 pistol and eight rounds of ammunition along with a fake driver's licence bearing the name Gerald Johan was foundin the car.

Police said they are still probing the plot and are searching for others they suspect were involved.