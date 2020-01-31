SORT police shoot man dead

Glenn Bain

A man has been shot and killed by the police in San Juan. Reports are that a party of Special Operations Response Team (SORT) officers were on enquiries along Laventille Road in San Juan when they were fired upon by persons unknown and returned fire.

One man, identified as Glenn Bain was hit in the crossfire and died at the scene. Senior police officers arrived on the scene as investigations into the incident began. Bain's body was subsequently removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy.

More as this becomes available.